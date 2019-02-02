The La Porte City Fire Station’s digital readout on the morning of January 31 said all you needed to know about stepping outside last week, as record low temperatures resulted in four days of school closings and the postponement of mail delivery on Wednesday. The La Porte City Police Department reported that the external temperature recorded by their vehicles during the overnight hours of Jan. 30-31 bottomed out at -34 degrees. Photo by Mike Whittlesey.