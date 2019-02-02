The La Porte City Fire Station’s digital readout on the morning of January 31 said all you needed to know about stepping outside last week, as record low temperatures resulted in four days of school closings and the postponement of mail delivery on Wednesday. The La Porte City Police Department reported that the external temperature recorded by their vehicles during the overnight hours of Jan. 30-31 bottomed out at -34 degrees. Photo by Mike Whittlesey.
Related Posts
Map Quest
October 19, 2016
Tenth Annual Tribute to Honor Area Veterans
May 9, 2016
Credit Cards Now Accepted as Form of Payment for Select City Services
September 11, 2017
Frosty Sunrise
January 9, 2016
Search the Archives
Get the App
Weather
Community Calendar
SHOP
Member Login
Shopping Cart
Your cart is empty
Visit The Shop
Visit The Shop