The challenges of perpetual care and the high standards West View Cemetery Caretaker Bill Monteith has adhered to since assuming the position of maintaining the grounds full-time in 1996, recently resulted in the unfortunate and untimely death of an essential tool required in the cemetery’s upkeep- the lawn mower. Acknowledging the obvious quips about its funeral costs that goodhearted citizens may be quick to share, the loss of the mower created a significant and immediate expense for the Cemetery Board that could have a devastating effect on their current year’s operations.

Fortunately, in the face of great need, the generosity of others can be a light that shines brightly on a cemetery that has served the community for more than 150 years.

Thanks to Gary Jeffries and P&K Midwest of Keystone, generous donations from the La Porte City Council on Aging, the La Porte City Lions Club, along with an anonymous donation of $1,500, the Cemetery Board was able to replace the mower with an identical John Deere model. These donations have allowed maintenance of the cemetery to continue uninterrupted and will allow the Cemetery Board to continue seeking donations to meet a challenge grant of $2,000.

Donations to West View Cemetery can be sent at any time in care of Kathy Norris, West View Cemetery Secretary, 507 Gates St., La Porte City, IA 50651.

Questions about the project can also be directed to Kathy at (319) 342-2006.