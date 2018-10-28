By Jenna Steinlage

The Backpack Program is an organization facilitated through the North-East Iowa Food Bank (NEIFB). The program delivers bags of food to children in schools at the end of every Friday so they can take it home to their families and have something to eat over the weekend.

The process is simple: the school requesting to use the program signs an agreement and sends home a parental permission form with the child. Once approved, each bag filled with foods and snacks that are kid-friendly is sent in a child’s backpack.

The program spreads throughout 16 counties in Iowa, each county having their own program.

“It’s not about reaching more communities,” said Barbara Prather, leader of the Backpack Program of Iowa, “but reaching the kids who need it the most.”

Over 125,000 bags were given out last year alone. The NEIFB is trying to spread the word of the organization, but many don’t sign up when they are eligible.

“It is a really good program for families in need,” Prather said.

Before beginning the program, Prather contacted teachers and asked them about students. Some replied that it was prevalent that the child looked hungry and had not eaten anything over the weekend. From this, the Backpack Program was born to ensure there was food in the home to help with any reason or expenses.

Donating to the NEIFB are Union and Hudson high schools. The two communities compete to bring in the most donations. The Food Bank chooses different schools of similar sizes to face-off. Both schools’ National Honor Society (NHS) students are leading the food drive.

In an attempt to maximize donations, Union’s NHS coordinated an advisory group challenge. The homeroom that totals the most points over the six weeks will win a pizza party donated from Casey’s. Each week, there is a different item that earns donators more points than other items, but nut butters are always more than the rest. Not only is there an overall winning advisory, but there are individual winners as well. The student that earns the most points from donating will have a choice of different prizes, including Chick-fil-a sandwich cards donated from the company.

Union has been hosting a food drive for a few years longer than Mrs. Amy Kriz has been at UHS Kriz estimates around nine years. The most popular food brought in is canned vegetables, but Kriz would like more of canned fruit, meat, nut butters, mac and cheese, and granola bars.

“This will impact our local area, but more importantly, the bigger picture as a whole,” Kriz said.