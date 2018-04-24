The Waterloo Izaak Walton League and Waterloo Moose Lodge invite area residents to join them for their Annual Smelt Fry on Friday, April 27 at the Moose Lodge located at 6636 La Porte Road, Waterloo. Serving will take place from 4-8 PM that evening with proceeds going to local Honor Flights and conservation projects.
