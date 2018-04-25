By Laurie Routt, UMS Band Instructor

The Union Middle School Band Program is proud to announce two recipients of the honor of participating in the All-Iowa 8th Grade Honor Band that performs at the Iowa Bandmaster’s Conference in May. Tristen Prouse, flute player and daughter of Garey and Aniqa Prouse of Buckingham, earned this honor by preparing and auditioning a rigorous flute etude. She was one of only two flute players from the northeast district of Iowa chosen. Tristen has studied privately with several wonderful teachers and graduate students at UNI. Carlie Spore, euphonium player and daughter of Heidi and Chad Spore of Dysart, prepared and auditioned on a challenging etude. She was also one of two euphonium players from the northeast district of Iowa selected.

A concert will be presented at this spring’s Iowa Bandmasters Conference in Des Moines. The 132 piece honor band is made up of 22 eighth grade band members from each of Iowa’s six district honor bands. The concert will take place at 1 PM at the Iowa Ballroom in the Downtown Marriott Hotel in DesMoines on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

The band will be under the direction of well-known composer and conductor Aaron Perrine. The band will perform a couple of his first time debut pieces written expressly for the 2018 All-Iowa 8th Grade Honor Band. The concert is free to the public.

The purpose of the All-Iowa 8th Grade Honor Band is to provide outstanding students with another opportunity to perform excellent music under the direction of an accomplished composer/educator. It also gives directors of the state a chance to observe the rehearsal techniques of a master teacher, and to hear new music that is part of the middle school repertoire.