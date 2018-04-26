Shane Wulf, watershed coordinator for the Miller Creek Water Quality Improvement (WQI) Project, was recently honored with a Circle of Excellence award from the Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance (IAWA) as part of the inaugural Iowa Watershed Awards program.

Wulf is one of six watershed coordinators who received the Circle of Excellence award for their multitude of contributions and steadfast dedication to improving water quality across the state.

“During Earth Week, it’s a great time to recognize these unsung heroes who work hard every day to implement conservation practices to improve water quality,” says Sean McMahon, IAWA Executive Director. “These watershed coordinators help meet local community goals while also simultaneously advancing the objectives of the statewide Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy.”

Advancing Through Partnerships

A recognized conservation leader in Iowa, Wulf was recognized with the Circle of Excellence award for his outstanding project performance and involvement. His efforts to engage local farmers has led to the Miller Creek Watershed having 6,500 acres of cover crops in 2017, an estimated 20% of all the row crop acres.

“Having ‘champion’ farmers willing to join me in visiting other farmers to discuss how they have incorporated conservation practices into their operations has been very important,” Wulf shares.

In addition, he acknowledges that both public and private partnerships are key to his work, including those with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service-Iowa, IAWA, an advisory council with highly engaged farmer leaders and ag retail representatives, and Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners.

“Local soil and water commissioners such as Jeri Thornsberry and Sherman Lundy have been instrumental in the project,” says Wulf. “They’ve provided guidance where needed and have also put on different outreach and education events.”

To help maintain momentum that is building through the watershed approach, Wulf will receive funding through the Iowa Watershed Award to apply to the Miller Creek WQI Project as well as funding for his own professional development.

While studying geology at The University of Wisconsin-White Water, Wulf became aware of environmental studies on water quality in addition to those related to water quantity. “I knew I wanted to pursue a career that was beneficial to the environment,” he says, and then became aware of the opportunity to work with farmers and landowners to address water quality in Iowa.

IAWA developed the new Iowa Watershed Awards program with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Conservation Districts of Iowa, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The awards were presented at the recent 2018 Iowa Water Conference in Ames.