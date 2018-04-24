On Monday, April 30, you can enjoy a night out with the ladies at the La Porte City Golf Club. The La Porte City Women’s Club is sponsoring a delicious dinner and spring fashion show. Sassy and Chic, Cameron’s, Henkle Creek, and Dressbarn will be showing what’s new in fashion for this season. This year each store will also have a table of accessories and miscellaneous items for sale.

Join friends and neighbors for social hour at 5:30 PM, followed by dinner at 6 PM, and style show at 6:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at LPC Connect, phone 319-342-3369.