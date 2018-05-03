La Porte City Elementary School will host an Open House for Jim Rozen, in honor of his retirement, on Tuesday, May 15. The reception will be held in the school library from 3:30 – 5:00 PM.

Rozen began his teaching career in south central Minnesota, working for Glenville-Emmons Schools. He then made the move to Iowa, working for AEA 267 in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District for seven years before making the move to La Porte City Elementary School in 2010.

“I have enjoyed working with the staff, administration, and parents in the Union Community School District for the last eight years. From my experiences as a special education teacher at La Porte City Elementary, I feel that successful inclusion of students with special needs into a regular educational setting depends on the collaboration of educating partners involved and communication with the parents. My goal has always been to make a difference in the lives of my students by being an advocate for them,” he stated.