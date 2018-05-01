Editor’s note: As this edition of The Progress Review went to press, the search for missing La Porte City teen Jake Wilson was still underway.

As the search for missing La Porte City teen Jake Wilson continues, signs that the autistic 16 year old’s safe return remains in the hearts and minds of the community are evident throughout the city. On Thursday, April 26, Jake’s classmates from Cedar Falls High School visited La Porte City to offer their support for his family and make a special presentation to members of the La Porte City Fire/Rescue Department.

In the days following his disappearance on April 7, Jake’s classmates, in an effort to make a positive contribution to the search effort, organized a bake sale. Thanks to donations from their greater school community and the Waterloo Chick-fil-A restaurant, the bake sale raised more than $1,300. While in La Porte City last week, the students and their teacher, Tammy Frahm, presented their donation to members of the La Porte City Fire/Rescue Department.

With no new leads reported by investigators looking into the possibility of an abduction, searchers continue to closely examine previously unaccessible portions of Wolf Creek obstructed by tree limbs and other debris .

In his words…

In his most recent compositions written at school, Jake wrote about the Special Olympics and his family:

Special Olympics were fun because I got to jump in the long jump and throw in the soft ball throw. I had some partners with me when I was doing my events. Then my class walked and waved to the parents when the National Anthem was sung. Then I got 1st place in the long jump and second place in the soft ball throw. I won a blue ribbon and a red ribbon for participation in my events. I really had fun at the Special Olympics because my friend Jacque was there my friend Sidney was there and my parents were there to support me when I was doing my events. By Jake Wilson.

I have two step brothers, and they live and go to school in Muscatine. The other brother is Tyler, he lives with me in La Porte City. We help protect each other and help each other do homework. We also talk about our feelings and give each other gifts. The best part is playing with each other. Jake Wilson