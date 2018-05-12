Hawkeye Community College is hosting “Finish What You Started Week” May 14-17, for anyone who started working on a college degree, but did not finish it.

Whether you only need a couple classes, or you just started working on your degree, Hawkeye can help you achieve your goals. Bring your college transcripts and stop by to talk with an academic advisor and learn what it would take to earn a degree. No appointments needed.

WHAT: Finish What You Started Week

WHEN: Mon.-Thurs., May 14-17 12-6 PM

WHERE: Hawkeye Center

Hawkeye Community College

1501 East Orange Road, Waterloo

It doesn’t matter why you didn’t finish – don’t let it stop you from pursuing your dreams and landing the job you always wanted. Discover what it will take to finish your degree during “Finish What You Started Week.”

For more information, call 319-296-4000 or visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/finish.