This year Green Scene is partnering with the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens to offer the 42nd Annual Plant Sale held on Saturday, May 12th from 9 AM to Noon at the Agriculture Building on the Cattle Congress Grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave. in Waterloo. Admission is free.

The plant sale offers proven perennials in addition to new varieties. Plants include: daylilies, hosta, ornamental grasses, vines, groundcovers, houseplants, small shrubs, domestic wildflowers, and for the first time a full selection of annuals, herbs, and vegetables. Old favorites and new varieties such as agastache ‘Mandarin’, coreopsis ‘Zamphir’, and echinacea ‘Prairie Giant’ will be offered.

Green Scene is a 100% volunteer powered nonprofit organization that has contributed almost one million dollars to Black Hawk County for tree plantings and county beautification projects. The organization began in response to tree loss from Dutch Elm disease, and continues today as the county replaces trees lost to Emerald Ash Borer. For more information please visit the Facebook page at: Green Scene of Black Hawk County or www.greensceneinc.org.