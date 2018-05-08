By Terri Donlea Physical Education instructor

La Porte City Elementary 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students will participate in the school’s annual Track and Field Day on Friday, May 11 at 8:30 AM at the Union High School track.

Each year, students in grades 3-5 can participate in a fundraising walk as they wait to compete in their events. They walk the outer lane of the track and collect a white bead to add to their necklace for each lap completed. For every fourth lap completed, they collect a red or black bead to mark a mile. During the event, there will be a donation bucket at the head table where students and adults can donate to #bringjakehome. All proceeds will be donated to help with the efforts to bring Jake Wilson home again.

Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students will hold their Fun and Fitness Day that afternoon at 12:45 on the soccer field behind La Porte City Elementary School. This is the first year both events will be held on the same day. We are excited (and hopeful) for some fantastic weather!!

The K-2 students of La Porte City Elementary School have been participating in their annual Fun and Fitness Day since 2007. This year’s theme is “Let’s Get Outside…Finally!” The school’s 5th graders are in charge of supervising and running this awesome event, where students in grades K-2 get to take part in some fun relay games and other outdoor activities. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for extra warm temperatures so we can add a water station to our event!

We invite the public to attend both of these fun events.