Consistent with their organizations’ missions, the La Porte City Lions Club and the Knox Blocks Foundation are working together to offer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification classes in La Porte City.

“Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving technique useful in many emergencies, including a heart attack or near drowning, in which someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped. The American Heart Association recommends that everyone, untrained bystanders and medical personnel alike, begin CPR with chest compressions.

It’s far better to do something than to do nothing at all if you’re fearful that your knowledge or abilities aren’t 100 percent complete. Remember, the difference between your doing something and doing nothing could be someone’s life.”

~www.mayoclinic.org

It only takes a few minutes after the hearts stops beating before the lack of oxygenated blood can result in brain damage. Without proper medical intervention, the person could die within eight to ten minutes.

CPR can keep oxygenated blood flowing to the brain and other vital organs until more advanced medical treatment arrives on the scene to restore a normal heart rhythm.

Individuals wishing to learn how to perform CPR may choose one of two Wednesday class dates to attend- May 23 or May 30. The classes will take place at Union High School beginning at 6 PM. Each class is limited to the first 49 people enrolled.

The cost for the class is $25. Those who would like to take the class but are unable to pay the $25 fee are encouraged to reach out to Elisha Palmer of the Knox Blocks Foundation, (319) 429-6332 (phone) or knoxblocksinfo@gmail.com (e-mail), to make an inquiry about available scholarships.