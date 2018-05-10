A Union High School Speech Showcase will be held at Union Middle School on Friday, May 11, at 7 PM. This showcase is sponsored by the Wolf Creek Players.

Over ten acts will be performing their large and small group contest pieces to help support a summer theater program for youth in the area.

A minimum donation of $5 is requested. All proceeds will go towards Camp Creamery. Camp Creamery is a youth summer theater workshop sponsored by the Old Creamery Theater in Amana.

This year, Camp Creamery will be held July 16-21, with participating youth scheduled to perform Little Red Meets the Wolves. This camp gives boys and girls ages 7-13 the unique opportunity to work and perform with three professional actors from The Old Creamery Theatre while they rehearse and present a play – all in one week!