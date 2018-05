The Highland Club met on May 2, 2018, at the LPC Community Building with thirteen members answering the roll call of “…a favorite Mothers’ Day memory.” Hostess was JoAnn Phillips.

The afternoon was spent playing 500 with high prize to Janice Vaughn, low prize to Janet Magnuson and door prize to Nancy Olson.

The next meeting will be held on June 6, 2018, with Kathy Norris, Janice Vaughn and Marge Moore serving as hostesses.