The Hawkeye RedTails will hold an All-Sports Camp June 11-14, 2018, 9 AM-4 PM at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, 300 Jefferson St., Waterloo.

The camp, open to kids ages 6-12, will feature a variety of sports, including soccer, track, golf, and swimming. Each day will consist of sports-specific activities in the morning, followed by games and pool time in the afternoon. Participants receive a camp t-shirt and their choice of sports-related RedTails gear. Lunch, snacks, and drinks are provided each day.

For more information or to register, visit www.redtailssportscamps.com. Discounts are available when registering two or more kids.