On May 4th the major UHS music ensembles traveled to Marion High School to perform at the State Large Group Music Festival. Both the Concert Band, under the direction of Mike Bistline, and the Concert Choir, under the direction of Tim J. Mitchell received straight division I ratings from all three judges.

Out of 40 possible points, the concert choir earned 2-39’s and 1-38 for their presentation. The concert band received a 36, 37, and 38.

Both ensembles will be performing during Union’s graduation ceremony on May 20th.