The ahh….s were audible as ladies walked into the La Porte City Women’s Club’s 2018 spring style show, Under the Umbrella Fundraiser. The room was hung with black umbrellas dripping mini-lights and silver ribbon hanginging over the formal black or white tableclothes with dusty pink runners, candles, and beautiful table settings. One hundred thirty women came to enjoy the delicious meal, rich desserts, and a lovely fashion show.

The herb crusted grilled pork loin and green beans almondine were prepared by chef Nate Erdhal. The rest of the meal included cheesy potatoes, muffins, and mint brownie or golden almond cream cake prepared by members of the Women’s Club.

Three dress stores had models display the new spring fashions of beautiful colors, and informed us that pearls are big this year. The Dress Barn of Waterloo; Shabby & Chic of La Porte City: and Henkle Creek Mercantile & Camerons of Vinton delighted the ladies with the newest fashions for this year.

The club is thankful for the many women who attended our spring fundraiser that allows the club to continue to make financial contributions to our community.

The La Porte City Women’s Club also wish to thank the La Porte City Golf Club and staff for allowing us to use their facilities and for the help of their staff. The many door prizes were contributed by the following businesses of La Porte City: Johnson Automotive, La Porte City Funeral Home, Shabby & Chic, Funky Monkey, Escapes Landscaping, Morgan Clark of A Cut on Main, You’re Looking Good, in addition to Cedar Valley Bank, which contributed money for expenses for the meal.

Waterloo stores donating door prizes included L.J.’s Bar & Grill and Dress Barn.