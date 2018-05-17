On April 26, AARP Tax-Aide recognized Donna Higgins of Mt. Auburn for 30 years of service to the Vinton community and surrounding areas. Tax-Aide volunteers provide free tax assistance and preparation to low and moderate income taxpayers at over 5,000 locations nationwide.

Donna Higgins started volunteering with the program 30 years ago when tax returns were prepared with paper and pencil. Since then, she has learned two tax software packages and adapted to wireless computers and printers.

She is the Coordinator for the Vinton site, which has grown to three volunteers who prepare over 400 returns each year from late January to mid-April. The Vinton Public Library serves as the local partner providing space and assistance with appointment scheduling.

AARP Tax-Aide awarded Ms. Higgins with a plaque and a bouquet of flowers commemorating her years of service. Tax-Aide State Coordinator, Jim Bergeson, thanked Ms. Higgins for her 30 years of dedicated service and noted that “Tax-Aide’s growth and success is due in large part to the efforts of volunteers like you.”

Tax-Aide also recognized Jerry Krug of Mt. Auburn with a pin for completing 5 years of service. Mr. Krug is also a volunteer at the Vinton site.