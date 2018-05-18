Registration is now open for the 2018 Iowa Farm to School Conference, Thursday through Saturday, June 28-30, at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny, Iowa.

The goal of the conference, sponsored by the Iowa Farm to School Network, is to support and inspire those interested in beginning or expanding farm to school and farm to early care and education programming in their schools and communities.

The event will open with a networking gathering Thursday evening, followed by a full day of workshops on Friday. Topics will follow three tracks: community, classroom, and cafeteria. Presenters will include many farm to school coordinators and students from around the state, both urban and rural.

Friday morning’s plenary will feature a keynote titled “It Takes a Village: Building a Strong Farm to School Team,” by Andrea Northup (left), leader of the Mountain Plains Region for the USDA’s national Farm to School Program.

An optional local foods breakfast and school garden tour is available on Saturday morning. The fee is $25 for adults and $10 for students through high school age for Thursday and Friday’s events, and an additional $10 for the Saturday breakfast and tour.

“We’re keeping registration fees reasonable, but we know the information and relationships you make will be worth much more,” said Lynn Heuss, program coordinator for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Local Foods Program and part of the planning team.

Other partners include FoodCorps Iowa, the Iowa Departments of Public Health, Education, and Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children, and more.

Information and the registration form are available at this link: www.extension.iastate.edu/localfoods/iowa-farm-to-school-conference-2018