Emma Peters, a senior at Union High School, was recognized by Governor Kim Reynolds for outstanding academic achievement at the 16th Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony held at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines on April 29. Emma is the daughter of Randy and Lynn Peters of Dysart.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its title sponsor, the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored more than 420 high school seniors from across Iowa.

Each high school was invited to select their senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters. Students selected for the award also had the opportunity to recognize their favorite/most influential teacher and will receive a photo plaque of their meeting with Governor Reynolds.