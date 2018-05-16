Union High School senior Austin Timmer was honored as Best of the Class of 2018 by KWWL Television and the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday, April 28, as area students took part in KWWL’s 34th annual “Best of the Class” celebration. He is the son of Mike and Janan Timmer of La Porte City.

The ceremony included recognition by University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook, and KWWL Anchor Ron Steele, individual photos with the KWWL evening anchor team, brunch and, of course ,being showcased in video vignette spots.

Best of the Class students were videotaped on the UNI campus for a series of public service announcements, which can be found on KWWL.com. The anouncements will also be broadcast on television throughout the month of May.

Best of the Class is a joint public service and community relations effort that encourages academic excellence among high school students by honoring students who serve as role models in their communities.