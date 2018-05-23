Get ready to go on an impacting island adventure! Vacation Bible School (VBS) will be coming to St. Paul United Methodist Church soon! This year’s theme is “Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus.” All children from age 4 through fifth grade are welcome to come and join the fun at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City June 18-21st from 9-11:30 AM each day.

At Shipwrecked VBS, kids will discover how Jesus rescues us through life’s storms. The week will be filled with incredible Bible-learning experiences that kids see, hear, touch and even taste! Sciency-Fun Gizmos, team-building games cool Bible songs, and tasty treats are just a few of the activities that help faith flow into real life.

You can sign up (no fee required) and join in the fun! Registrations can be picked up at St. Paul United Methodist church or contact Mary Fratzke at 319-240-7347.