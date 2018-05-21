Justin Rottinghaus, of La Porte City, and the team from Iowa State University had a great showing in the Collegiate Leadership Competition (CLC) at Fort Hays University in Kansas April 13-14, 2018.

The team, all students majoring in agriculture and life sciences education – teacher certification, competed against six other colleges and universities in the Hartland Regional Competition. At the competition, the teams were tasked with different problem solving activities and were evaluated on their time of completing the activity and how they interacted as a team.

In a series of six timed activities at the event, each person on the the six-member Iowa State team was assigned a leader or follower role in each of the challenges. At the end of each timed task, the group was evaluated on their participation, how well they solved the task, and how they could improve in these areas.

Team members prepared for the competition through a semester-long class using curriculum specifically developed by CLC in order to prepare for the tasks and evaluation rubric at the event. In addition to preparing for the contest, team members also gained skills and potential curriculum ideas that can be used in their own classroom. The class was taught by Dr. Beth Foreman, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Student Services, who then served as the team coach.