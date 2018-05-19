In celebration of the Ford F-Series being America’s best-selling truck for 41 years, Bill Colwell Ford hosted a “Fill a 50” event. During the month of April, they collected items for the House of Hope in Waterloo. The House of Hope is a two-year transitional housing program for single mothers and their children. Bill Colwell Ford asked the Cedar Valley community to bring items and help them fill the bed of an F-150, or Fill a 50.

Some of the items collected included garbage bags, toilet paper, twin size bedding, laundry detergent, and more. A big THANK YOU to everyone who came out and donated to the Fill a 50 event this year. A lot of items were raised for the House of Hope and Bill Colwell Ford definitely surpassed their goal of 300 items.