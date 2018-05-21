Time in nearing for the annual McIntosh/Mathiesen/Niemeyer Memorial 5K Run/Walk to be held Saturday, June 16, 2018 during the Festival of Trails celebration. All participants must be registered and will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Pre-registration is highly recommended by June 11, though entrants may register on race day. Late entrants will not receive race t-shirts until after the race day. If pre-registered by Sunday, June 10 the fee is $20, after that date the fee is $25. Entry forms can be picked up and returned with the entry fee at the Union High School office. Please make checks payable to: La Porte City Lions Club.

Race day information: Registration begins at 7 AM on June 16, with the race beginning at 8. In case of severe weather, racers will wait up to one hour. If still unable to begin, the race will be cancelled and all funds will be nonrefundable. The course starts and finishes at the Union High School Track in La Porte City. Parking is available at Union Community High School (200 Adams Street).

Profits from this year’s race will be used for Union High School Student(s) Scholarship(s) in honor of Union teachers Peggy McIntosh, Bruce Mathiesen and Craig Niemeyer. Two $500 scholarships were recently awarded to members of the Class of 2018.

If questions, email Justin Parson, Race Coordinator at j_parson@union.k12.ia.us