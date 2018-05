Come celebrate Bruce Wigg’s 41 years of service as a teacher in La Porte City. The retirement Open House will be held at La Porte City Golf Club on Friday, June 1 starting at 4 PM. All former and present colleagues and students are invited to stop by and share a memory with Mr. Wigg.

If you are unable to attend, cards may be sent to 218 Valley Drive, La Porte City, IA 50651.