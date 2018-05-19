When the La Porte City Family Aquatic Center opens for the season on Saturday, May 26, the good news is that pool fees have been dramatically reduced in 2018. Unfortunately, the reduction in fees comes with a reduction in the hours the facility will be open. In recent years, La Porte City has faced the challenge shared by many other area pools- a shortage of lifeguards. Because of the reduced number of people interested in working as lifeguards at the La Porte City pool, the City has had to reduce the Aquatic Center’s hours of operation, and with them, the fees charged for its services.

Swim lessons will still be offered this summer. Before June 1st, patrons may sign up for lessons at City Hall. Lessons may also be scheduled at the Aquatic Center during its hours of operation.

2018 La Porte City Family Aquatic Center Hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Thursday: 1-4:30 PM

Friday-Sunday: 1-6 PM

2018 La Porte City Family Aquatic Center Fees

Please note: All prices are for the full season. No half-season passes will be issued in 2018.

Single Pass: $60

Two-Person Pass: $65

Family Pass: $75

Family Pass, with babysitter: $100

Lap Swim: $70

Water Aerobics: $65