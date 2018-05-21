The American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA) honored Pamela Tallman, Administrator of La Porte City Specialty Care with the 2018 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award. The leadership award was celebrated during the awards luncheon at ACHCA’s 52nd Annual Convocation and Exposition in Orlando, Florida on April 24, 2018. Fewer than 11% of facilities nationwide qualify. This year, 1,717 facilities met the selection criteria. 351 administrators in 45 states were awarded the facility leadership award nationally.

Based on the premise that facility excellence reflects leadership excellence, this award recognizes the Administrator of record who provided such leadership for the full 2017 calendar year. Eligibility for this award is based on three years of skilled nursing facility (SNF) survey data, including the Health, Fire Safety, and Complaint Surveys, as well as top quartile performance on designated Quality Measures. The criteria also include an 85% or greater facility occupancy and a three year avoidance of a Special Focus Facility status. This prestigious award is made possible with the support of ABILITY® Network Inc.

The Facility Leadership Award was introduced in 2008 by the late Eli Pick. This award is presented annually in memory of Eli, a consummate member of ACHCA, dedicated to advancing professionalism and leadership in long term care.