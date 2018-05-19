La Porte City residents got a close look at one of the U.S. Army’s workhorse helicopters, as a CH-47 Chinook helicopter did a low flyover Wolf Creek on May 16. The flyover came courtesy of the Army National Guard based out of Davenport. The Chinook has a legendary reputation for a powerful rotor wash, which is not surprising, considering the aircraft measures 98 feet in length when airborne, longer than a basketball court.

As the search continues for missing La Porte City teen, Jake Wilson, local officials were hopeful that the turbulence from the helicopter would help agitate the waters of Wolf Creek, which have proven very challenging to search in the six weeks following his disappearance.

“Today, along with our current heavy equipment operation, we utilized the Iowa National Guard during one of their training missions. We were able to use a CH-47 to hover over the water, causing a disturbance in Wolf Creek from the down pressure created by the helicopter.

This had the potential to move things around enough to possibly free up an object under the water,” La Porte City Chief of Police Chris Brecher stated in an email.

Because of the low altitude at which the Chinook was flying, Brecher said the announcement of its use to the public was delayed for safety reasons. Following the flyover, two teams of kayaks made their way down the creek to see what immediate results were yielded.

With water levels in the creek dropping, the Chinook helicopter flyover capped a busy week for search operations in La Porte City. On Monday, several members of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association were in town to present a check for $10,000 to the La Porte City Fire Association. Much of the focus of the search for Jake has been on Wolf Creek. Weather conditions over the past month and debris in the creek has made it difficult to completely rule the waterway out as a possibility where he may be found. Because the removal of debris is a specialized task requiring heavy equipment, there is a considerable expense that comes with that task. Within 24 hours of learning the estimated cost, the BHCGA’s Board of Directors authorized the grant of $10,000 to help fund the work.

On Tuesday, Jason Even of Veracity Excavating was literally in the water, using an excavator to remove large pieces of debris from Wolf Creek. From the air, Brecher said it was interesting to see the piles of large trees and branches along the creek that the excavator has been able to pull out of the water. The size and quantity of debris has proven to be an imposing obstacle, as search teams continue to scour the creek for any evidence that Jake Wilson may have been in the water.

“We are very pleased with the progress that has been made thus far and look forward to this project bringing us all the closure that everyone is wanting,” Brecher added.