Investment broadens ongoing partnership with Iowa Governor’s STEM Council

The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council received substantial support from a long-standing corporate partner. Rockwell Collins presented a check for $200,000 at a recent STEM Council meeting to support the state’s STEM initiative for three years.

“At Rockwell Collins, we are committed to fostering Iowa’s economic development opportunities,” said Adriana Johnson, community program manager in Diversity and Community Relations for Rockwell Collins. “The STEM Council is making significant strides towards helping prepare students for future careers. We believe our investment in STEM is essential to help grow Iowa’s talent pipeline.”

“STEM is a driving force in Iowa’s strategy to educate our children for the knowledge economy. Rockwell’s significant investment maintains our momentum toward this goal and will help change the lives of students across the state,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds, co-chair of the STEM Council.

“Business partnerships are a pillar of Iowa’s statewide STEM efforts and invaluable to delivering high-quality STEM educational programming,” said Roger Hargens, President and CEO of Accumold and co-chair of the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “Commitment towards preparing our students today is critical to Iowa’s future.”

A long history of leadership and support from industry and education sectors enables the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council to deliver on the promise of increasing student interest and achievement in STEM career fields and advance economic development in Iowa.

Additional information on STEM Council programs, events and resources is available at www.IowaSTEM.gov.

About the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council

Established in July 2011 via Governor’s Executive Order, the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is a public-private partnership of educators, companies and Iowa students and families addressing policies and programs designed to improve Iowa’s educational system focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The STEM Council works to engage and prepare students for a career-ready workforce path, regain our State’s historic leadership position in education, and provide a vital competitive economic advantage now, and for the future, to ensure that every Iowa student has access to world-class STEM education opportunities. The 50-member STEM Council is chaired by Governor Kim Reynolds and Accumold President and CEO Roger Hargens. For more information, visit www.IowaSTEM.gov.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL) is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers’ futures. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.