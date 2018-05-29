Silos & Smokestacks is partnering with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Benton SWCD to organize a tour of conservation activities in southern Black Hawk and northern Benton Counties on June 15th from 2:30 to 8:00 pm.

The tour will feature several innovative conservation practices that improve soil health, reduce nutrient loss and decrease soil erosion. Sites on the tour will feature cover crops, bioreactors, prairie strips, a wetland, Jubliee Orchard and pollinator/monarch habitat. Attendees will have an opportunity to interact with farmers who raise food and keep drinking water clean.

Many of these sites are in the Benton/Tama Nutrient Reduction Demonstration Project and Miller Creek Water Quality Improvement Project watersheds.The goals of these projects align with those of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy that calls for a 45 percent reduction in nitrogen and phosphorus to Iowa’s waterways.

The tour will leave from the north parking lot of Union High School, 200 Adams Rd, La Porte City, at 3 p.m. and will return at 8 p.m. The cost for this event is $10 and includes a tour of six agricultural locations, transportation and a light supper. To register call (319) 234-4567.

Through a network of sites, programs and events, Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area tells the story of farm life and agribusiness-past and present. Visitors can learn about and experience agriculture at a variety of museums, historic sites, and farms. One of 49 federally designated heritage areas in the nation, Silos & Smokestacks is an Affiliated Area of the National Park Service. The heritage area covers 37 counties in the northeast quadrant of Iowa. For more information, visit www.silosandsmokestacks.org.