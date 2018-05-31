Do you know an especially cute, All-American kid or perhaps a patriotic pet? If so, the La Porte City Women’s Club invites you to share images of them during a pair of special contests that will take place during the Festival of Trails weekend, June 11-15. To enter, submit a photo, no larger than 5×7 inches, please, of your All-American kid(s) or patriotic pet to the office of LPC Connect by June 8. There is no cost to submit entries in either contest. Votes, which cost one dollar each, may be cast at the office of LPC Connect, 306 Main Street, June 11-15.

The All-American Kids – Cutest Kids Contest will award prizes to the top three boys and girls. First prize is $50 cash, donated by Cedar Valley Bank & Trust and Farmers State Bank.

Second prize consists of one large pizza and a dozen donuts, donated by Casey’s General Store.

Third prize is a $10 gift certificate donated by Tootsie’s Ice Cream & More and a dozen cookies supplied by Casey’s.

Top prizes in the Patriotic Pets Contest include a $50 gift certificate from the La Porte City Veterinary Clinic (1st), one large pizza from Casey’s (2nd) and a $10 gift card from Tootsie’s Ice Cream & More and retractable leash and small collar donated by Urb’s Hardware Store (3rd).

The winners of each contest will be announced on Saturday, June 16 at 7 PM on Main Street, just prior to the Car Cruise.

Proceeds from the All-American Cutest Kids and Patriotic Pets contests will benefit the Little Knights Learning Center and USS San Diego American Legion Post #207 (La Porte City).