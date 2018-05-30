Following the late adoption of a new fireworks law by the Iowa legislature in 2017, many cities throughout the state quickly moved to impose a local ban or adopt a more restrictive local ordinance regarding the use of fireworks in their communities.

In La Porte City, the City Council took more of a wait and see approach, making no local changes to state law, opting instead to monitor local issues related to the use of fireworks as allowed by the new state law.

After consulting with local law enforcement officials and noting concerns expressed by local residents about the use of fireworks inside city limits, the Council adopted Ordinance 533 on February 26, 2018, which effectively shortened the legal period when fireworks can be used in La Porte City by 21 days in June and five days in December.

La Porte City residents are reminded that Ordinance 533 restricts the use of fireworks inside city limits to the following dates and times:

The use of fireworks in La Porte City is legal from June 22 – July 8 and from December 15 – January 3. State law, which allows local communities to adopt more restrictive ordinances, allows for the use of fireworks between the dates of June 1 – July 8 and December 10 – January 3.

Ordinance 533 also sets the hours fireworks may be used on those dates, allowing them to be set off between 9 AM and 10 PM, except on the following dates:

1. On July 4 and the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4, fireworks may be used between 9 AM and 11 PM.

2. On December 31, fireworks may be legally used in La Porte City between the hours of 9 AM and 12:30 AM on the immediately following day.

3. On the Saturdays and Sundays immediately preceding and following December 31, fireworks may be used between the hours of 9 AM and 11 PM.