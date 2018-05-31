Pork Tornadoes headline 32nd annual Festival of Trails

Final plans are underway for La Porte City’s Glory Days – the 2018 Festival of Trail Celebration. This year marks the 32nd consecutive year the City’s signature community event will be sponsored by the La Porte City Lions Club.

The festival kicks off at 5 PM on Thursday, June 14, at the City Park with food, games and face painting, courtesy of Heartland Community Church, the Knox Blocks Foundation, Sing Me to heaven, American Lutheran Church, Relay for Life, Alternatives Pregnancy, the Union Booster Club and vacation Bible School. In addition to the food and inflatables, Sacred Heart Catholic Church will conduct a pie auction. The evening will culminate with an awards presentation of the 2018 Jesse Wasson Award, Woman of the Year and Business of the Year awards.

On Friday, June 14, Main Street comes alive as DJ Hoov provides entertainment on Main Street Stage 1 from 4-6 PM. Watch and admire the skillful use of chainsaws to create impressive wood carvings from 4-8 PM. Of course, food and other tasty treats will be plentiful downtown, as brats, burgers and more (mini donuts!) will satisfy just about every appetite. Casey Klein’s entertainment from 6-7 PM on Main Street Stage 1 will lead up to La Porte City’s annual parade, which will follow the time-honored traditional path along Main Street. Be sure to stop at LPC Connect between 6:30 and 8:30 to vote in the Cutest Kid Contest. Following the parade, Casey Klein (8-10 PM) and DJ Hoov (10:30 PM – 12:30 AM) return to Main Street Stage 1. Weather permitting, Thunder over La Porte City, one of the finest fireworks displays in the area, will be staged at La Porte City Elementary School beginning at 9 PM.

The family festival fun continues on Saturday. Early risers (and not so early risers) can greet the day at the La Porte City Golf Club and enjoy an omelet breakfast from 7-11 AM. The Club will also host a golf tournament, as area golfers can tee off at 8:30 AM and/or 1:30 PM.

Those who prefer to run or walk can participate in the annual 5K memorial event held at Union High School, inspired by La Porte City educators Peg McIntosh, Bruce Mathieson and Craig Niemeyer.

If mud is your preference, check out the mud volleyball tournament hosted by La Porte City Fire/Rescue at Wolf Creek Landing on the corner of Main and Tama streets. The action gets underway at 9 AM.

Also at 9 AM, the gazebo is the site for turtle races, an event that proves popular with youngsters. The gazebo is also the home ground for tours of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail by way of wagon rides from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Hawkins Memorial Library’s Magic Show is a great way to beat the early afternoon heat of main Street for some family entertainment, as Rick Eugene returns for a special show that begins at 1 PM.

From 2-5 PM, cast your votes in LPC Connect’s Cutest Critter Contest. Also during that time, the Car Show at the City ball diamonds will offer festival-goers a look at a number of vintage and unique cars.

Dirty Champagne provides entertainment downtown on Main Street Stage 2 from 3-6 PM. At 6 PM, the annual Car Cruise will follow a loop through town, traveling along Main Street, Bishop Avenue and Commercial Street.

At 9 PM, the much-anticipated arrival of the Pork Tornadoes will cap the Celebration. The Iowa-based band covers a wide range of hit songs.

But wait- there’s more! The festival weekend concludes at the La Porte City Fire Department with a waffle breakfast from 8 AM to noon.

For the latest news and information about the 2018 Festival of Trails Celebration, visit the La Porte City Lions Facebook page.