After 43 years of practice in La Porte City, Dr. Rick Palmer has notified his patients that he is retiring at the end of the month. Dr. Palmer made the move to La Porte City in May 1975, taking over the practice of Dr. Albert Hindman following his death. Since then, he and his wife, Joan, have been a mainstay in the community, raising three sons- Aaron, Jennifer and Jonathon, along the way.

“La Porte City has been a very fine place to live and practice,” he stated.

Dr. Palmer’s office will remain open until June 29. In a letter thanking his patients for the pleasure of having them as a part of his practice, he offered his assistance to help them transition to a new Chiropractor.