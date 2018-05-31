By Laurie Routt

Throughout the 2017-18 school year, band students at Union Middle School were awarded with outstanding achievement points, earned for doing the things that help them improve their musical skills playing their instruments, as well as contribute to the growth and success of the greater band program. Students earn points for progressing through their lesson book and for earning proficiency on band concert literature, for positive attitude and effort in band rehearsals, for achieving high grades and percentages at the end of each quarter, for performing in concerts and outside of the requirements, for honor band, jazz band, solo contest and taking private lessons with a professional on their chosen instrument, and for coming to band lessons to learn the skills they need to practice on their own.

The award is not easy to achieve. Last year, the required number of points to achieve each award was increased by 22%, following a request from the students to make the awards more rigorous, which are based more on effort and achieving one’s highest potential, than on sheer talent alone. There are three levels students can achieve depending on the number of points they earn – Gold, Silver and Bronze.

2017-18 award recipients include:

6th Grade Gold Award: Adam Brehm, Clara Carlson, Alexis Dugan, Brooklyn Hubbard, Andrew Kline, Danson Moody, Caleb Olson, Joshuah Rivera, Dena Robb, Brigitte Rohrer, Reagan Sorensen, Hayden Spore, Haley Tank, Blake Taylor, and Lauren Youngblut.

6th Grade Silver Award: Sydney Anton, Sam Fehl, Olivia Hanson, Brooke Johnston, Alexa Keegan, Charlie Keegan, and Ellie Keegan.

6th Grade Bronze Award: Allie Anfinson, Molly Clark, Roland DeHart, Maddie Dulin, Hunter Gates, Tim Griswold, Austin Martin, Mason Mullen, Ashli Perkins, Emily Petersen, Jay Petersen, Landen Reed, Brock Ruzicka, Hunter Schaefer, and Levi Smalley.

7th Grade Gold Award: Joseph Bistline, Matt Carlson, Amy Caughron, Tobias Hopkins, Sam Klein, Ty Lorenzen, Lance Moore, Zak Reed, Caleb Rivera, and Miya Uchiyama-Hansen.

8th Grade Bronze Award Winner: Hailey Armstrong, Jack Carlson, Gabe Hanson, Cheyenne Loeb, Christian Ryan, and Haylee Sparks.

7th Grade Silver Award: Erin Sauer

7th Grade Bronze Award: Joren Fisher, Kaleb Klein, Conner Prestemon, Ryan Reifenstahl, and Quinn Wandschneider.

8th Grade Gold Award: Mae Deaton, Gabriel Jesse, Cora Klein, Alexis Nosko, Belle Olson, Tristen Prouse, Laura Rempe, and Carlie Spore.

8th Grade Silver Award: Elle Hookham, Andrew Timmer, Alexa Weber, and Josie Werner.

Jazz band awards were presented to the following students:

7th graders certificates: Joseph Bistline, Matt Carlson, Amy Caughron, Toby Hopkins, Sam Klein, Ty Lorenzen, Ryan Reifenstahl, and Caleb Rivera

8th graders certificates: Mae Deaton, Elle Hookham, Cora Klein, Tristen Prouse, Laura Rempe, Haylee Sparks, Carlie Spore, Alexa Weber, and Josie Werner.