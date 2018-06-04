Auditor of State Mary Mosiman recently released an audit report on the City of La Porte City, Iowa.

The City’s receipts totaled $3,234,721 for the year ended June 30, 2017, a 15.1% decrease from the prior year. The receipts included $954,829 of property tax, $154,135 of tax increment financing, $827,133 of charges for service, $108,223 of operating grants, contributions and restricted interest, $665,821 of capital grants, contributions and restricted interest, $310,908 of local option sales tax, $28,413 of unrestricted interest on investments, $116,081 of proceeds from the sale of capital assets and $54,395 of other general receipts.

Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2017 totaled $4,073,344, a 28.6% increase over the prior year, and included $1,489,670 for capital projects, $699,123 for public works and $499,277 for public safety. Also, disbursements for business type activities totaled $380,582.

The significant decrease in receipts is due primarily to the receipt of note proceeds in the prior year. The significant increase in disbursements is due primarily to increased costs for the City’s capital projects related to improvements to the City’s commercial district.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the City Clerk’s Office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/1720-0052-B00F.