La Porte City-area churches once again are teaming up this summer to welcome children to community-wide Vacation Bible School.

“Time Lab: Discovering Jesus from Eternity Past to Eternity Future” will take place July 29 to August 2, 2018. The event is being organized by American Lutheran Church, Heartland Community Church, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. American Lutheran Church will be the host church this year.

The week’s fun will kick off with a family fun night and potluck in the City Park on Sunday, July 29, from 5-8 PM. Family meals again will be served the rest of the week starting at 5 PM, with evening VBS activities beginning at 5:50 PM.

All children who have completed Preschool through 5th grade are invited to attend. Older children and adults are welcome as helpers. Students who have completed 5th grade may register as either a Jr. Helper or Student, at their family’s discretion.

Registration forms are available at all three churches, and at a VBS booth at Festival of Trails Family Night in the Park on Thursday, June 14. Look for additional information and updates at the LPC Community Vacation Bible School 2018 Facebook page.