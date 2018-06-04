The Beyond Pink TEAM is hosting its next “Meet, Mingle and Learn” event Tuesday, June 19 from 4:30-7 pm at the Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists building, 3912 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls.

This month’s topic will be “Pelvic Health- Incontinence and Pain.” Our speaker will be physical therapist, Monica White. Pelvic health is important to many women, but especially after cancer treatments. Monica will be here to answer questions and provide much needed information.

This FREE event is open to women living with any type cancer diagnosis. Activities are planned from 4:30 to 7 PM but the presentation will be from 6 to 6:45 PM. Light refreshments provided.

For more information about the “Meet, Mingle and Learn” Cancer Survivor Event call Gabbi DeWitt at 319-292-2225 or Dee Hughes at 319-235-3179; or go to the Beyond Pink TEAM website at www.cedarvalleybreastcancer.org.

The Beyond Pink TEAM is part of the Cedar Valley Cancer Committee, and is a non-profit organization made possible by the collaborative efforts of many health organizations, businesses and dedicated individuals’ throughout the Cedar Valley.

The Beyond Pink TEAM’s mission is to provide breast cancer prevention, education, support and advocacy for comprehensive, quality care in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities.