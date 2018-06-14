Auditor of State Mary Mosiman has released an audit report on the La Porte City Utilities, La Porte City, Iowa.

The Utilities’ receipts totaled $4,675,303 for the year ended June 30, 2017, an 87.3% increase over the prior year. The receipts included $2,396,623 of charges for services, $127,024 of miscellaneous operating receipts, $2,413 of interest on investments, $2,096 of rental income, $947 of FEMA grant and $2,146,200 of note proceeds.

Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2017 totaled $3,869,297, a 59.6% increase over the prior year, and included operating disbursements of $1,833,742, capital outlay of $1,621,820 and debt service of$413,735.

The significant increase in receipts and disbursements is due to the receipt and disbursement of note proceeds used to construct improvements to the electric utility.

A copy of the audit report is available for review in the office of the La Porte City Utilities, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/1723-0052-BOOF.