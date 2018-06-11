Less than two weeks after the high waters of Wolf Creek were crashing against the Main Street bridge on May 30, 2008, La Porte City residents braced for another round of flooding, the result of a series of stalled thunderstorm systems that brought record-setting tornadoes and large quantities of rain to the area over a period of several weeks. On Tuesday, June 10, 2008, the Cedar River swelled out of its banks and began approaching La Porte City from the north and east. Later that afternoon, access in and out of the city via Brandon Road was blocked. By the following morning, a portion of U.S. Highway 218 North was under water, leaving La Porte City one gravel road away from becoming an island.