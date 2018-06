May 2018 Arrest Log

James Linquest, 40, of La Porte City, Violation of No Contact Order on May 2, 2018.

Allen Magnuson, 55, of Evansdale, Harrassment of a Public Official on May 31, 2018.

May 2018

9 Warnings

9 Citations

79 Calls for Service

6 Assist Black Hawk County

1 Assist Gilbertville

2 Assist Waterloo

Traffic

1 – Failure to Obey Stop Light

1 – Failure to Use Seatbelt

2 – No Driver’s License

1 – No Registration

3 – Speed

1 – Expired Plates