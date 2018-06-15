Under the provisions of a new Urban Revitalization Plan, local property owners in La Porte City could receive up to five years of tax incentives for new construction or substantial improvements made to their existing property. Last week, the City Council of La Porte City scheduled a public hearing for July 23 to receive feedback from the community about its Urban Revitalization Plan. By law, the plan must be approved by the Council following a public hearing before the City can put any tax incentives in place.

The City’s work on the Urban Revitalization Plan began in January, when a Housing Needs Assessment, a foundation document that establishes the need for urban revitalization, was initiated by a committee of local citizens. Work on the project has continued over the past five months and city leaders hope the completed plan will ultimately help grow the City’s tax base.When property values increase, the City receives additional revenue, which is determined by the tax rate the Council sets annually. Each year, much like the overall cost of living, the cost of services provided by the City increases incrementally. As the tax rate is the primary method used by the City to fund the services it provides, increased property values can help the City Council hold the tax rate in check and avoid the difficult dilemma of either increasing the tax rate or cutting services in order to balance the budget.

When developing an Urban Revitalization Plan, it’s important to note that cities in Iowa do not have complete autonomy over the tax incentives offered. La Porte City’s plan will offer tax breaks for a period of time up to five years for residential property owners, as well as three years for owners of multi-residential and commercial property. To qualify, resulting improvements must add a minimum of $10,000 or 10% to the property’s assessed valuation, whichever is higher.

Property owners who meet the minimum threshold would receive the benefit of not paying taxes on the increased valuation portion of their tax bill for a period of up to five years, depending on the type of property and total valuation after improvements. For example, if the owner of a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 made improvements that increased the assessed valuation to $130,000, the owner would only pay taxes on the portion of the original assessed valuation ($100,000) for the next five years.

The Urban Revitalization Plan contains two addition conditions of which local property owners need to be aware. First, due to the Tax Increment Financing certification already in place in the Sweet Addition (first phase), property owners there are ineligible for the new incentives until the existing certification expires. Second, the new tax incentives apply only to the new construction and improvements made AFTER the Urban Revitalization Plan ordinance has been adopted. Following the public hearing on July 23, the City Council must wait a minimum of 30 days for responses from the community before the plan can be adopted, which would go into effect upon the official publication of the new ordinance. Assuming the plan is adopted without delay, the new ordinance would not go into effect until September 5, 2018. Building permits issued and work started or completed prior to that date would be ineligible for the incentives.

A copy of the La Porte City Urban Revitalization Plan is available for review at City Hall (202 Main Street). For additional questions about the plan, contact City Hall by phone, 342-3396 or e-mail, lpcclerk@lpctel.net.

In other business, the City Council approved the locations for the placement of four new historic preservation storyboards on Main Street. The new storyboards would be funded by a grant La Porte City’s Historic Preservation Commission is applying for in August. Once in place, they will join several existing storyboards to enhance the downtown “walking tour” pedestrians can take to learn more about the city’s history. Historic Preservation Commission member Jan Erdahl requested that the new storyboards be placed at 212 Main, 217 Main, the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and Main and also at the corner of Chestnut and Main.

The Council also approved a proposal for the engineering of Wolf Creek Trail. The proposal includes plans and permitting for the Iowa Department of Transportation, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers for a recreational trail under the U.S. Highway 218 bridge on the east side of Wolf Creek.