On June 4, Union High School Vocal Music Director Tim J. Mitchell was one of four individuals presented with the IMPACT Award at the Iowa High School Music Theatre Awards Showcase held at the Des Moines Civic Center. The award, presented by the Des Moines Performing Arts, recognizes educators and community members who have gone above and beyond to support students’ high school musical experiences. Recipients are chosen from nominations submitted by students.

Presenting the award to Mitchell was 2018 Union High School graduate, Hunter Fleshner.

“Mr. Mitchell sets very high expectations for us. And it’s not just because of the level of performance he expects. It is because he is using theatre to teach us important skills such as responsibility, work ethic, time management. More importantly, he teaches us never do anything half-way. Because of his leadership, I know for a fact that I am a better person, leader and performer,” Fleshner said.

Under Mitchell’s leadership, Union High School has enjoyed unprecedented success in music theatre, as the school’s production of “Grease” garnered a school-record 11 music theatre awards in 2018.