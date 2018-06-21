Camp Creamery: Little Red Meets the Wolves is a week-long workshop sponsored by the Wolf Creek Players for children interested in exploring the exciting world of theatre! The camp is designed to give children ages 7 and up the unique opportunity to work and perform with three professional actors from The Old Creamery Theatre while they rehearse and present a play. Little Red Meets the Wolves is a rollicking musical that reminds us what can happen when you jump to conclusions. Registration is first come, first served and everyone that signs up will be cast (up to 35 actors). Camp Creamery will have our students’ parents saying “My! What big talent you have!”

Children must commit to attending all rehearsals and both final performances in order to participate. Performances will be on July 20 at 7 PM and July 21 at 2 PM.

Cost is $40 per child; please register early as the stage size will only allow 35 performers.

Any questions may be directed via email to: wolfcreekplayers2009@gmail.com or call Jana Ryan at 319-239-8660.

Registration forms can also be picked up at the Dysart Library.

WHO: For children ages 7 and up

WHAT: Acting camp with performances on July 20 & 21

WHEN: July 16-20 10 AM-2 PM (Campers need to bring a sack lunch)

WHERE: Dysart United Methodist Church, 602 Tilford St., Dysart