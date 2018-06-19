Aureon is pleased to announce that Aureon Charity Grants have been awarded to Hawkins Memorial Library.

The funds will be used to purchase an additional DVD storage unit, allowing patrons to more easily browse the thousands of DVDs that are available in the collection. Hawkins Memorial Library is a great alternative to online video services, as there is no charge to borrow up to four DVDs for a loan period of one week. Thanks to the generosity of local patrons who donate their DVDs when they no longer want them, the library has been able to enhance its collection to include many popular movies and television programs suitable for all ages.

The grant was presented in conjunction with LPC Connect who sponsored the grant applications. Upon reviewing an abundance of applications, the Aureon Charity Grant Committee delegated funds to projects committed to the betterment of local Iowan communities.

“Aureon believes in rewarding organizations like Hawkins Memorial Library for their passion and dedication to advancing their neighborhoods. Their grant proposals reflect enthusiasm for serving their community,” said Justyn M Miller, President, Aureon Technology. “Aureon looks forward to aiding future community-improvement projects and extends our best wishes to your community.”

Aureon, the new name for Iowa Network Services, created the grant program in 1993 to increase service and support to rural independent telecommunications companies and the communities they serve.

The Aureon Charity Grant Program awards grants on a quarterly basis. Over the course of twenty-four years, Aureon has donated over $950,000 to local communities and their surrounding areas.