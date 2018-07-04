La Porte City area students of the community-wide Vacation Bible School (VBS) will be participating in a global mission effort to drill wells and provide clean water to the people of Tanzania.

Time Lab: Discovering Jesus from Eternity Past to Eternity Future will take place July 29 to August 2, 2018. As a part of the programming, students will learn about the need for clean water sources in Tanzania, and will be encouraged to collect change to support the “Water for Tanzania” mission project.

Women and children in rural Tanzania spend about one fourth of every day carrying water from hand-dug wells in riverbeds. The water is shared with animals and used for bathing, cleaning and drinking. In addition to the health risks, Tanzanian children often miss school to collect water. The contribution from LPC Community VBS will support the nationwide, U.S. goal for the mission project in 2018, which is to secure funding to drill 15 wells in Tanzania, providing clean water for 9,000 people.

LPC Community VBS is being organized by American Lutheran Church, Heartland Community Church, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. American Lutheran Church will be the host church this year.

The week’s fun will kick off with a family fun night and potluck in the City Park on Sunday, July 29, from 5-8 PM. Family meals again will be served the rest of the week starting at 5 PM, with evening VBS activities beginning at 5:50 PM.

Registration forms are available at all three churches. Look for additional information and updates on Facebook at “LPC Community Vacation Bible School 2018.”