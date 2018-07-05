The Stinky Cheese Man And Other Fairly Stupid Tales

A Comedy with Music by: John Glore

Based on the book by Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith

Audition Dates: Wednesday, July 18 at 6:00 and Sunday, July 22 at 1:00

Production Dates: September 21-29, 2018 (including two days of performances during the school day)

33 Roles Available Male/Female ages 9+ to 13+

SYNOPSIS

Welcome to the zany, topsy-turvy world of Jack and his friends telling fractured fairy tales and wreaking havoc. Our narrator, Jack, tries to keep the merry band of characters focused on the action despite unexpected interruptions and abrupt changes to the regularly scheduled program. While Jack finds that the job is much like herding cats, the Giant is trying to capture Jack.

Additional Details:

Initial auditions on July 18 and 22 will consist of readings from the script. All actors invited to callbacks will be expected to sing and dance. We look forward to a wide range of ages at and above those listed. (Adults are welcomed and encouraged.) Strong comedic skills and ability to be silly though sincere is necessary. Auditions will be held in the WCP/BHCT Walker Building at 224 Commercial Street in Waterloo. Interested individuals need only attend one audition session. Neither experience nor membership is required to audition.

WCP/BHCT is committed to a policy of open auditions. Our success depends on the full participation of talented people, regardless of their race, creed, color, age, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Scripts will be available for a week-long perusal with a $10 deposit. Please stop by the WCP/BHCT Walker Building during normal business hours (Tuesday-Friday, 8am-6pm) to pick up a script. Questions? Call 319-235-0367 or email anita.ross@wcpbhct.org.