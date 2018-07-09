La Porte City Specialty Care has been selected as a 2018 recipient of the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award in recognition of their commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The award is one of three distinct awards possible through the National Quality Award Program, presented by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The competitive award program highlights select centers across the nation that serve as models of excellence in providing high-quality long term and post-acute care.

“We are all so proud of this recognition,” said Administrator Pamela Tallman. “The key to our success is our committed team. Their hard work and dedication to improving the lives of the residents we care for every day is why we are in this position. We are dedicated to and looking ahead to the next level.”

Implemented by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is centered on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program. The program assists providers of long term and post-acute care services in achieving their performance excellence goals.

As a recipient of the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award, La Porte City Specialty Care has demonstrated systematic advancements in quality, plans for continual improvement, and sustainable organizational goals.

“This year’s Silver award recipients are positioned well to accomplish even better outcomes as they progress in their quality journey,” said Alana Wolfe, Chair of the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers.

“I commend La Porte City Specialty Care on this outstanding achievement.”

The awards will be presented to honorees during AHCA/NCAL’s 69th Annual Convention & Expo in San Diego, California, October 7-10, 2018.

La Porte City Specialty Care is a non-profit, 46-bed skilled nursing facility offering rehabilitation services, skilled nursing care, long term care and hospice care. Its parent organization is Care Initiatives, which proudly serves over 3,000 Iowans through 44 skilled nursing care locations, eight assisted living locations, three senior housing apartment locations, and six hospice office locations.